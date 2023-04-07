Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

