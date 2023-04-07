Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4,577.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 327,433 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

