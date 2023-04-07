Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

