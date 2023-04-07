RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.59. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

