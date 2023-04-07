Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.