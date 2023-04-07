United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.