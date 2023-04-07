Theodore Blegen Sells 920 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.14 and a 200-day moving average of $408.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

