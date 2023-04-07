Regent Investment Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $80.30 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

