OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.74

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.74 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.74 ($0.12), with a volume of 105132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.35 million, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.95.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

