QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.40. 2,662,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,236,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

QuantumScape Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,199 shares of company stock worth $12,957,801 in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

