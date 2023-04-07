Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 3%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 4,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Arco Platform Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

