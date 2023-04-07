Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.