Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.69

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 74757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.