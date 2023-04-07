Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 284,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 559,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $663,560. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

