Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,407,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

