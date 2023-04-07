Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Trading Up 2.5%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 1,921,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,163,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

