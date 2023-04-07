Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.59. 1,219,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,696,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Specifically, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,759 shares of company stock worth $3,461,368. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,029,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

