Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

