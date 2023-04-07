Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

