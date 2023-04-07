FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

