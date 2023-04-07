FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.