FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

