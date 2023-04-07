Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

