Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 951 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 125,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPRT stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

