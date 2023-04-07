Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $134.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

