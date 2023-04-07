Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,997 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $130,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

