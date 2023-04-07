Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.