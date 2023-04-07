Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

