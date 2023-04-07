Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.