Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454,692 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

