Sfmg LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

