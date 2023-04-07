Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $303.57. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

