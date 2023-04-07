Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.24.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

GOOG opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,319,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 71,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 326,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.