SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SigmaTron International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

