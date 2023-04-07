United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $517,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

