Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

