United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,719 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,719 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average of $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.