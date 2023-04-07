Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

