United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 20,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

