Kenneth A. Mccullum Sells 3,694 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

