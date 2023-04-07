Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 15,288 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,541,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,401,420.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BFZ opened at $11.77 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

