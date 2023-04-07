Michael V. Salm Sells 180,000 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
