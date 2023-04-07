Michael V. Salm Sells 180,000 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

