Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 4,251,563 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $467,671.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,440,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,480.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,810,623 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $769,699.68.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.76.

Shares of VBI Vaccines are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

