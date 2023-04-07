Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

