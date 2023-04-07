Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.