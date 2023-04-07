Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

