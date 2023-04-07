Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $1,917,363. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

