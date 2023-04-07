Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $56.72 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

