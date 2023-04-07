Girard Partners LTD. Buys 136 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $473.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $541.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows.

