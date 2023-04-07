AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.62-$11.02 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,070,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

