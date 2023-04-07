Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,110.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,110 ($13.79) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($13.79), with a volume of 185793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.56) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,388.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,716.39. The firm has a market cap of £399.83 million, a PE ratio of 5,921.05 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($17.82) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995.40 ($62,090.66). In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,235 shares of company stock worth $8,988,405. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

