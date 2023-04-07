HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading 3.2% Higher

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.20. 1,261,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,436,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

